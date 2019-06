Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

If someone can find any reason to mark this guy down, please write. He just tied the all-time record for home runs by the All-Star break and has 93 RBIs. Go back and see how many of the last 15 years that would have led the club for the entire season. Just to drive home the point, in the Orioles last 162 regular season games, Davis has 55 home runs and 135 RBIs. I considered creating an entirely new alphabet so I could come up with a higher letter grade, but this will have to do. Grade: A+