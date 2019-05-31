Orioles' attempts to catch lightning in a bottle

Pedro Strop: The ultimate lightning-in-a-bottle guy, Strop was the player to be named later in the Michael Gonzalez trade a couple of years ago and he arrived with a blazing fastball that makes him one of the hardest throwers in the major leagues. He's 7-2 with a 2.17 ERA in a season and change as an Oriole and was one of the league's most effective setup men in 2012.

Dana Eveland: Dan Duquette had high hopes for Eveland when he acquired the journeyman left-hander from the Dodgers for a couple of minor leaguers during the Winter Meetings of 2011. Eveland had pitched well at the major league level during the previous September, but there was a reason why the Orioles were the seventh team he pitched for over the past eight years. He made 14 appearances (two starts) and was 0-1 with a 4.75 ERA.

Peter Schmuck: The Orioles recently agreed to terms with talented-but-fragile pitcher Jair Jurrjens (pending a physical) -- a move that could pay off big-time if Jurrjens has gotten his fastball back after a very disappointing 2012 season. Executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette clearly loves this kind of gamble and will look pretty smart if Jurrjens ends up being a productive starting pitcher for the Orioles. The old-timers call this "trying to catch lightning in a bottle," and the O's have done quite a bit of that over the past decade or so. Here are some of their notable hits and misses.