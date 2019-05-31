Orioles' attempts to catch lightning in a bottle

Peter Schmuck: The Orioles recently agreed to terms with talented-but-fragile pitcher Jair Jurrjens (pending a physical) -- a move that could pay off big-time if Jurrjens has gotten his fastball back after a very disappointing 2012 season. Executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette clearly loves this kind of gamble and will look pretty smart if Jurrjens ends up being a productive starting pitcher for the Orioles. The old-timers call this "trying to catch lightning in a bottle," and the O's have done quite a bit of that over the past decade or so. Here are some of their notable hits and misses.