Handicapping the Orioles' fifth starter competition
The Orioles have a long list of candidates for the final spot in the starting rotation. Manager Buck Showalter would probably tell you that there is competition for all five spots, but that's what he has to say at the beginning of spring training. The rest of us are under no such obligation, so we'll go on the assumption that the first four slots are filled by Chris Tillman, Wei-Yin Chen, Miguel Gonzalez and Bud Norris. Now, here's my tip sheet on the remaining pitchers with a chance to fill that final slot. -- Peter Schmuck
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad