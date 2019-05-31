Handicapping the Orioles' fifth starter competition

At first glance, Aceves might look like a dark horse, but the veteran right-hander pitched very well in a brief stint as a starter with the Red Sox during the first half of last season. In six starts, he was 4-1 with a very deceptive 4.45 ERA. In five of those starts, his combined ERA was 2.67. Odds: 5-1

The Orioles have been waiting awhile now for Britton to figure things out and the clock is running down. He's out of options, so it would be in everybody's best interests for him top pop this spring. If he can command his sinker, he can command the high ground in this competition. Odds: 3-1

The Orioles have a long list of candidates for the final spot in the starting rotation. Manager Buck Showalter would probably tell you that there is competition for all five spots, but that's what he has to say at the beginning of spring training. The rest of us are under no such obligation, so we'll go on the assumption that the first four slots are filled by Chris Tillman, Wei-Yin Chen, Miguel Gonzalez and Bud Norris. Now, here's my tip sheet on the remaining pitchers with a chance to fill that final slot. -- Peter Schmuck