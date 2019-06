Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports

Manager Buck Showalter doesn't like to make predictions this early in spring, so -- technically -- we don't know who will be in any of the starting slots. But it's obvious that Jason Hammel, Wei-Yin Chen and Miguel Gonzalez will be in the mix if they're healthy. The No. 4 slot is more open than the first three, but Chris Tillman pitched very well when he got into the rotation last year and figures to be next in line. There are all sorts of possibilities for the fifth starter role, including Jake Arrieta (above), Brian Matusz and Zach Britton. The Orioles brought in former Braves pitcher Jair Jurrjens, hoping he would be healthy enough to pitch the way he did in a couple of fine seasons in Atlanta, but he has been inconsistent so far.