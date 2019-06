Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

Say it ain't so, Joe: Starting pitcher Joe Saunders said in the wild card interview room Thursday that he's the same pitcher he has always been, which probably won't be considered great news to Orioles fans who are aware of his career 0-6 record against the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. But Saunders also point out the obvious -- that every day is a new day -- and the Orioles have put the lie to some more damning stats than that over the course of their surprising season. For instance, they were 0-14 against Boston Red Sox starter Jon Lester until two weeks ago. Buck Showalter really didn't have a wide range of choices, and Saunders is a veteran with some playoff experience, so try to keep an open mind.