Getty Images

Do it Thome one more time: Designated hitter Jim Thome got back just in time. Since he returned from a neck injury he has delivered a series of huge late-inning hits for the Orioles, including the game-tying home run Wednesday night that seemed to shake the O's offense out of a brief funk and spark a five-run rally that knocked out the Toronto Blue Jays. Manager Buck Showalter would have settled for the veteran leadership Thome brought back to the clubhouse, but has instead gotten a rejuvenated power threat who is a real presence in the middle of the lineup.