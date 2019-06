Baltimore Sun photo by Lloyd Fox

Waiting for Bundy ... a little longer: We've spent almost the entire season obsessing about the possibility that top pitching prospect Dylan Bundy might be called up to the majors to help out if the Orioles stayed competitive long enough, but it doesn't look like we'll see him in September. Manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday that Bundy would finish the season with the Double-A Baysox and then head off to Instructional League. Things could change if a compelling roster need arises, but that's the right way to handle the kid. He has progressed through three levels of the minor league system and shown that he still has a lot of room to grow.