The glove is a many splendored thing: The Orioles have been kicking the ball around all season, a fact that is reflected in their league-trailing fielding percentage and their league-leading error total, but those numbers are suddenly deceiving. The new lineup featuring Omar Quintanilla at second base, rookie Manny Machado at third base and 2008 Gold Glove winner Nate McLouth in left field suddenly looks surprisingly tight. That should take some pressure off the pitchers, who have carried the team this far and might be even better if they only need to get three outs per inning.