Tight-lists: Maybe it's a sign of the intestinal fortitude of this team or maybe it's just the logical result of the terrific performance of the bullpen, but the Orioles remain all but unbeatable in extra innings and one-run games. Tuesday's night's 14-inning victory over the Mariners was their 12th extra-innings win in a row -- the second-longest streak of its kind in the majors in the past 27 years -- and they have won 11 straight one-run decisions, which is one short of the franchise record. Whatever the reason, those atypical stats have helped the Orioles star in the playoff race in spite of some pretty extreme numbers on the other side of the ledger.