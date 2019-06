Getty Images

Sometimes, the grass isn't greener: The Orioles would be a better team with Phillies pitcher Joe Blanton, but don't lose any sleep over that deal falling through. Blanton is a guy who can eat innings and backstop a banged-up rotation, but he's not somebody who is going to propel a team into the playoffs. Frankly, he looks a lot like Tommy Hunter from here. That's not a shot at Hunter, who seems to be coming around, but if you're going to deal, say, Jonathan Schoop, you've got to get somebody who is going to be a clear upgrade.