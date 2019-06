Baltimore Sun photo by Karl Merton Ferron

Out of the ashes: It's almost amazing how the Orioles have refashioned an adequate starting rotation after courting disaster a couple of weeks ago. How many contending teams have ever had to swap out four of their five starters over a short period and lived to remain competitive? We'll see how long that lasts, but the reconfigured rotation has delivered a surprising run of quality starts and the Orioles have actually strengthened their position in the wild-card race. It looks like pitching coordinator Rick Peterson (pictured left) is getting through to some of the young starters, though it's a little early to draw any sweeping conclusions.