Baltimore Sun photo by Algerina Perna

Wild-card wondering: The Orioles have been in either first place or one of the projected wild-card spots for half the season, but have just fallen behind the Detroit Tigers for the newly added second extra playoff berth. The way they've played the past several weeks, it's hard not to draw the conclusion that their long-shot playoff dream is beginning to fade. That seems likely, but before anybody writes them off, let's keep in mind that when the season opened, their chances of being this close at this point seemed remote. Since there is only one truly imposing second-place team in the American League right now (the Los Angeles Angels), it's premature to write off the Orioles.