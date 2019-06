US Presswire

Nick arrives in nick of time: Outfielder Nick Markakis, whose long absence following wrist surgery left the O's without one of their top on-base threats, has been activated from the disabled list and will be back in right field this weekend. That will help on a couple of fronts, since there will be one less guy playing out of position on a team that has suffered from serious defensive problems for much of the season. But the club definitely needs an offensive boost after being shut out by the Angels in its final two games of the first half.