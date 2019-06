Getty Images

Comeback kid: There have got to be a lot of people scratching their heads after Wednesday’s terrific performance by Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman, whose fastball was clocked at up to 97 miles per hour and command of several pitches was extraordinary. Obviously, everybody hopes that he has finally grown into the top pitching prospect he was supposed to be when the Orioles acquired him in the Erik Bedard trade. The jury will be out until he can string a bunch of good starts together, but it was great to see him show what he is capable of doing. He got shuttled back to the minor leagues after beating the Mariners, but that was because the All-Star break would otherwise keep him idle for nearly two weeks.