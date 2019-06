Getty Images

Got to admit it's not getting better: The Orioles have been waiting and hoping for Nolan Reimold to regain the strength in his arm and shoulder, but it's been nearly two months since he was forced out of the lineup with that bulging disk in his neck and there has not been sufficient improvement for him to resume baseball activities. The loss of strength and muscle mass is reminiscent of a famous power-hitting first baseman who was traded here in the early 1990s, but let's not go there just yet. The Orioles are starting to talk about a possible surgical option, which would likely much end Reimold's season.