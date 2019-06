Baltimore Sun photo by Gene Sweeney Jr.

The new Jake? It would be foolhardy to draw too many conclusions from Jake Arrieta's strong spot start Wednesday night. Maybe he benefited from having a few days to decompress before being told that he would be filling in for an injured Brian Matusz. Maybe he just figured out that he doesn't have to be perfect with every pitch. Maybe he just faced the right team. We'll find out soon enough, since he apparently reclaimed his place in the rotation and likely will start against the New York Mets on Sunday night at Citi Field.