US Presswire

Wei-Yin Not? Taiwanese pitcher Wei-Yin Chen was an unknown quantity when he was signed by the Orioles out of the Japanese Central League, but he has quickly established himself as one of the cornerstones of the starting rotation. He's 5-2 with a 3.49 ERA and seems to be adapting nicely to major league competition. Will that last? Will he still be able to win at this level after all the advance scouts have figured out what he's doing out there? It's too early to tell, but there's one very promising indicator. He has only faced two teams a second time this year -- the Red Sox and the Yankees -- and has been more effective the second time against each of them.