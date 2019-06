Getty Images

RISP -- Find out what it means to me: It may start with the pitching, but you still have to score enough runs to make a decent outing stand up. Earlier this season, the Blue Jays hit four home runs in a game at Rogers Centre, but the Orioles hit three of their own and came back to win on a clutch two-run single by Wilson Betemit (pictured). They are still hitting their share of home runs, but the key hits have been few and far between. The only time the Orioles offense did anything in this just-completed Jays series was after they were down 8-1, and they might have still won that game if they hadn't left five guys on base in the seventh and eighth innings. Want me to ruin your day? During the current five-game losing streak, the Orioles are 5-for-36 with runners in scoring position.