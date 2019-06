Getty Images

Sure, Sunday's 17-inning victory was fun, but...: There clearly are better times to sap your bullpen and wear your team to a nub than before a four-game series against what is arguably the best team in baseball. The Texas Rangers came to Baltimore cranky after three straight series losses and took their frustrations out on the Orioles pitching staff Monday and Tuesday nights, scoring a total of 24 runs in two games. Orioles pitchers had given up just 23 in their previous nine games, but the staff with the best ERA in the American League (3.21) is suddenly in crisis.