US Presswire

Putting a crack in the Yankee mystique: Sure, it was only one three-game series in the Bronx, but the way the Orioles came back from a tough loss Monday night to win the next two games and hold the Yankees to a total of three runs over the entire series is another sign that this may not be the same old song and dance that Orioles fans have grown weary of the past few years. The last time the Orioles held the Yankees to as few as three runs in a three-game series was in 1965. If you want some temporal perspective, Jim Palmer was a rookie that year and I wasn't even a Junior Angel yet.