Who turned on the lights? The Orioles figured to hit some home runs this year, with players like Adam Jones and Matt Wieters (pictured) still finding their power strokes and Mark Reynolds and Chris Davis both likely to clear the fences on a regular basis. But the O's hit an unprecedented 20 homers in their first 11 games, which was beyond anyone's realistic expectations. Nobody can realistically expect them to keep up that pace, but hats off to Jones, Wieters and Nolan Reimold -- in particular -- for putting an unexpected charge into the lineup.