Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Remember the good old days when the Orioles opened spring training with a dozen or so candidates for the starting rotation? That depth was supposed to hold them in good stead when it came time to start mixing and matching in the fifth starter slot, but it no longer is quite such an obvious asset. The first pitcher called up for that purpose from the minor leagues -- Josh Stinson -- wasn't even among those spring candidates and didn't fare particularly well in Wednesday's series finale against the Toronto Blue Blue Jays. By the next time the club needs that kind of help, Steve Johnson should be ready to go.