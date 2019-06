Baltimore Sun photo by Gene Sweeney Jr.

Mark Reynolds still has some work to do on his defense at third base after making 26 errors there last year and coming to camp determined to improve his range and consistency. He has already made two errors and looked lost on a foul pop on Tuesday night. He also has made some flashy plays at third, but has to know that his defensive shortcomings will stay in the spotlight until he proves he is not a liability.