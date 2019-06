Christopher T. Assaf, Baltimore Sun

There are still some other options if Buck Showalter needs more pitching help over the next few weeks, but as the weather warms up, we're going to be hearing more and more speculation about the ERA of pitching prospect Kevin Gausman, pictured. With Dylan Bundy on the shelf with forearm soreness, Gausman is the de facto top pitching prospect in the organization, and he impressed everyone in spring training with his poise and maturity. So far at Double-A Bowie, he's 1-4 with a 3.53 ERA, which probably doesn't sound very impressive until you consider that he has struck out 32 batters in 35 2/3 innings and walked only one. (1.07 WHIP) He's coming. It's just a matter of when.