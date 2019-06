David Banks / Getty Images

Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays pretty much said it all. The Orioles scored three runs in the first inning and satisfied their quota. The offense was not heard from again and the Rays filled that eight-inning void with eight runs to take the series. The O’s played seven games last week and averaged exactly three runs per game. If that wasn’t bad enough, nine of their 21 runs came in one game, so they actually scored an average of exactly two runs per game in the other six games. Ugh. Could things actually be getting worse? Things have gotten so bad that Manny Machado batted just .207 last week. Mark Trumbo started the week on a roll, but got hurt. Adam Jones and Jonathan Schoop were the only other hitters who showed up to hit. Overall, the club batted .205.