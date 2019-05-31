Peter Schmuck's top 5 offenses in the American League

Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

The Orioles sported the most power-packed lineup in the major leagues last year and just added free agent Nelson Cruz to the mix. Executive vice president Dan Duquette was hoping to add more on-base potential, but he made headlines instead for adding another potential 30-homer threat. This is a stretch, but theoretically the Orioles could get 20 or more home runs from every position in the batting order. They'll still need to improve the continuity of the offense by pumping up that so-so on-base percentage, something that Buck Showalter has identified as a priority this spring. A rejuvenated Nick Markakis figures to help, but let's not get carried away and assume Chris Davis is going to hit 53 home runs every year.