Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

The Orioles' Tim Beckham, left, and teammate Trey Mancini play air hockey with Brian Austria of the John Ruhrah Elementarty/Middle School at the OriolesREACH holiday party. The club hosts 80 third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade students from John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School for the 39th annual OriolesREACH Holiday Party at Dave & Busters in the Arundel Mills Mall.