Mike Preston: Ravens’ final 2020 season report card | COMMENTARY

Offensive line: This group played as advertised. For the third straight year they were some of the best run blockers in the NFL. They are maulers who are excellent as combination blockers, which is why the Ravens finished with the No. 1 rushing game again. Even though they lost left tackle Ronnie Stanley in the first half of the season with a leg injury, right tackle Orlando Brown made the move to Stanley’s position without any struggle. Left guard Bradley Bozeman had a strong season but the Ravens were inconsistent at the three other positions. Both centers, Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari, struggled snapping in the shotgun. Guards Ben Powers, Tyre Phillips and tackle D.J. Fluker were good at run blocking but were slow and often got beat in pass protection. While the Ravens have been good run blockers for three straight years they have been poor in providing pass protection, which is one of the reasons they are 1-3 in playoffs during that span. The Ravens need to realize there are players who can be good in both areas. Grade: C+