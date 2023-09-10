Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 25-9 win over Texans | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 25-9 win over the Houston Texans in Sunday’s season opener at M&T Bank Stadium:

Quarterback

This is the type of game we have come to expect from Lamar Jackson. There are times when he makes some incredible throws and times when he can make some really bad decisions. Jackson had little time to throw in the first half but the red-zone interception he threw in the first quarter was ridiculous. He also has a poor habit of not securing the ball (two fumbles) and throwing back across the field when rolling in the opposite direction. Jackson’s second half was much better as he finished 17-for-22 for 169 yards. Grade: C-

Offensive line

Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard beat Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley consistently in the first half, and the Ravens failed to get Stanley any help during that time. Left guard Kevin Zeitler also struggled in pass protection, as did right tackle Morgan Moses. Timing is still a problem with this group, but center Tyler Linderbaum and left guard John Simpson turned in decent performances. The Ravens allowed four sacks, and to make matters worse, Stanley (knee) and Linderbaum (ankle) exited with injuries in the fourth quarter. Grade: C-

Running backs

Starting halfback J.K. Dobbins was helped off the field at the beginning of the third quarter and is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon. No. 3 back Justice Hill gave the Ravens a much-needed boost with his outside speed and burst, which resulted in two touchdown runs of 2 yards. Gus Edwards (eight carries for 32 yards) had some tough runs inside but the team was disappointed in the loss of Dobbins. Jackson led the team in rushing with six carries for 38 yards as the Ravens finished with 110 yards on 32 attempts. Grade: C-

Receivers

Rookie Zay Flowers (nine catches for 78 yards) showed his versatility with runs to the outside and his ability to cut, plant and maneuver after short catches. Odell Beckham Jr. had just two catches for 37 yards but drew two pass-interference penalties. The Ravens missed tight end Mark Andrews (quad) but Flowers stepped in as Jackson’s go-to receiver. Rashod Bateman had two catches for 35 yards. Expectations were higher for this group, which averaged only 9.9 yards on 17 receptions, but it’s only Week 1. Grade: C+

Defensive line

End/tackle Justin Madubuike had a strong game, even though he was credited with only two tackles. He got most of the pressure on rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, finishing with one sack. Madubuike, though, needs to cut down on the penalties (two face mask calls) along with reserve nose guard Travis Jones (roughing the passer). The group became more dominant in the second half, but the Texans were more physical in the first two quarters. Houston had only 72 rushing yards on 23 attempts. Grade: B-

Linebackers

Inside linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen put together a strong effort, and they might have been the team’s two best players on defense. Smith finished with 16 tackles (two for loss) and one sack and was relentless in pursuit. Queen’s strength is as a north-and-south player, and he had 11 tackles and one sack. Second-year outside linebacker David Ojabo recorded his first strip-sack of the season, but third-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh might have turned in his most consistent effort as a pro with three quarterback hits. Grade: A-

Secondary

The Texans weren’t going to present the Ravens with much of a challenge. Their game plan was simple: throw quick, short passes and get the ball out of Stroud’s hands as quickly as possible. The Ravens weren’t aggressive in coverage in the first half but turned it up a notch in the second. Cornerback Ronald Darby did a nice job coming up in support on those short catches and finished with seven tackles. Fellow cornerback Brandon Stephens was physical in run support and had 11 tackles. Despite the injuries in recent weeks, including to Marcus Williams (left shoulder) on Sunday, the group turned in a sound performance. Grade: C+

Special teams

Justin Tucker made a 39-yard field goal and punter Jordan Stout averaged 49.8 yards on five attempts, including a 67-yarder on his first boot. Devin Duvernay, however, was indecisive on several returns. That didn’t cost the Ravens much Sunday, but it will in bigger games against top competition. Grade: B

Coaching

The Ravens were expected to have a lack of timing on offense because they didn’t play many of their starters in the preseason. The play-calling in Sunday’s game wasn’t imaginative as the Ravens didn’t make many adjustments in pass protection in the first half. Defensively, the Ravens got pressure on Stroud but only after they had taken a commanding lead. The Ravens need to be more consistent and aggressive in coverage and the pass rush has to improve. They were also penalized 13 times for 106 yards. Grade: C+