Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 34-31 overtime win over Vikings | COMMENTARY

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson easily beat cornerback Marlon Humphrey for a 50-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter, but for some strange reason, Minnesota never went after Humphrey again with the long ball. Did they not see the Bengals get several big plays against him two weeks ago? In the second half, the Ravens settled down and were able to get pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins on blitzes from safeties Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott and nickel back Tavon Young. The Ravens still need support from their safeties in the deep third of the field in pass coverage. To make matters worse, Elliott tore his biceps and pectoral muscle and is likely out for the season. Grade: C-