Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 20-13 wild-card win over Titans | COMMENTARY

Outside linebackers/ends Pernell McPhee (six tackles) and Matthew Judon (three tackles) played their best run defense as a tandem. Not only did they hold the edge, but they also beat blocks and squeezed down on Henry. They also got more pressure on quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the second half and forced the Titans to send out only two receivers at times because Tennessee needed help in pass protection. The Ravens need to keep defensive end Jihad Ward on the field more. He makes plays every week. The inside linebackers, namely rookie Patrick Queen, can get lost in pass coverage. Grade: A-