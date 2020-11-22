Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 30-24 OT loss to Titans | COMMENTARY

The Ravens had a makeshift group and overall turned in a steady performance. Orlando Brown Jr. seems to be a better left tackle than a right one, and left guard Bradley Bozeman and center Patrick Mekari got movement at the line of scrimmage early in the game. But the Ravens had to use Will Holden at right tackle in place of struggling starter D.J. Fluker again, and Holden’s false-start penalty late in the game was a huge setback. The Ravens showed improvement from a week ago, but they won’t get much better as the season progresses. This group is limited. Grade: C