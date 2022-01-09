Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 16-13 overtime loss to Steelers | COMMENTARY

Other than Andrews, the Ravens don’t get their other receivers in the mix. Andrews is a great weapon, but Huntley has tunnel vision when looking his way. Marquise Brown is intriguing because it’s hard to predict which Brown will show up from game to game. He certainly hasn’t been a dominant performer ever since starting quarterback Lamar Jackson got hurt on Dec. 12 against the Browns. His drop in the end zone at the end of the first half is unacceptable, and so was his drop of a deep pass along the right sideline in the last minute of regulation. He can’t be considered a No. 1 receiver. Again, Huntley didn’t get other receivers involved like Rashod Bateman or even Brown, who combined for five catches for 52 yards. Grade: D