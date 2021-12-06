Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 20-19 loss to Steelers | COMMENTARY

The Ravens were well prepared for this game and played with intensity. The offense seemed to have the right plays in the playbook, but the coaching staff has to get Jackson back in his comfort zone. Defensively, the Ravens wore down in the second half, which is unusual considering they dominated time of possession in the first half. That’s not coaching, that’s just getting whipped. The Ravens should have just kicked the extra point at the end of the game instead of going for the 2-point conversion. Grade: C.