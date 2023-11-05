Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 37-3 win over Seahawks | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s how the Ravens (7-2) graded out at each position after a 37-3 win over the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) in Sunday’s Week 9 game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson started slowly but quickly took control of the game with both his passing and his legs. He made several good checks at the line of scrimmage, especially in the first half. Jackson and the rest of the offense got a little sloppy in the third quarter, but the Seahawks still couldn’t find a way to slow him down. Jackson completed 21 of 26 passes for 187 yards and ran for 60 yards on 10 carries. He had two fumbles, but one wasn’t his fault as left tackle Ronnie Stanley was beaten badly and Jackson was hit from behind as he attempted to throw. Grade: B+

Advertisement

[ Instant analysis from Ravens’ 37-3 win over Seattle Seahawks ]

Running backs

The running game was dominant and overpowering, and the Ravens wore Seattle down in the second half. Gus Edwards was dominant inside and had 52 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. No. 2 halfback Justice Hill had 40 yards on 13 carries but needs to work out those exchanges with Jackson on option plays. Rookie Keaton Mitchell showed good burst and acceleration as he had 138 yards on nine attempts, including a long of 60 yards in the second half and a 40-yard touchdown run midway in the third quarter. The Ravens averaged 7.3 yards per carry. Grade: A

Receivers

Jackson got all of his receivers into the flow including veteran Odell Beckham Jr., who finished with five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown, his first with the Ravens, on a 6-yard pass from backup Tyler Huntley in the fourth quarter. Tight end Mark Andrews had nine catches for 80 yards and helped the Ravens convert several third downs. Tight end Isaiah Likely had four catches for 42 yards and receiver Rashod Bateman had three for 28. Bateman seems to be more involved in the offense these days and it shows in his body language. Grade B+

Advertisement

Offensive line

Center Tyler Linderbaum and left guard John Simpson were outstanding in knocking the Seahawks off the ball. Right guard Kevin Zeitler struggled early but was sound in the second half. Right tackle Patrick Mekari was solid in relief of injured starter Morgan Moses but left tackle Ronnie Stanley struggled again. After having trouble with power rushers a week ago against Arizona, he had a hard time with speed rushers Sunday. The Ravens changed up their game plan and gave him a lot of help with double teams and chip blocks. Grade: B

[ Odell Beckham Jr. scores first touchdown with Ravens — and first in 20 months — on his 31st birthday ]

Defensive line

The Seahawks couldn’t stop tackle Justin Madubuike despite double teaming him several times. Madubuike had four tackles, including two for loss and a sack. Seattle tried to pound the ball inside early but couldn’t against nose tackle Michael Pierce. Tackle Broderick Washington also played well as the Seahawks finished with just 151 yards of total offense, including 28 rushing. Grade: A

Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy sacks Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in the second quarter Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Linebackers

The Ravens got strong pass rushing efforts from outside linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jadeveon Clowney. Van Noy had two sacks and one tackle for a loss, and even though Clowney didn’t have a sack, he forced quarterback Geno Stone to move several times. Fellow outside linebacker Malik Harrison held the edge and played a strong game against the run. Weakside linebacker Patrick Queen led the team in tackles with six and middle linebacker Roquan Smith had five. Queen provided a lot of pressure from outside and up the middle on blitzes and Smith turned in his usual strong effort. Grade: A

Secondary

Even though Smith seemed lost, the Seahawks came into the game with one of the best groups of receivers in the league. But except for a 50-yard reception by DK Metcalf in the first half, the Ravens shut them down. Both safeties, Geno Stone and Kyle Hamitlon, had strong performances and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephen shadowed Metcalf and receiver Tyler Lockett all over the field. Stone had the game’s only interception, his league-leading sixth of the season. Grade: A

Special teams

For the first time in several weeks, the Ravens didn’t have any boneheaded plays from these units. Justin Tucker converted on field goal attempts of 37, 45 and 31 yards and Jordan Stout averaged 56.5 yards on two punts, including one of 66 in the first half that dramatically flipped field position. Devin Duvernay also had a 24-yard punt return in the second half that could have been longer if he didn’t step out of bounds. Grade: B+

Coaching

After a lackluster performance in a win over lowly Arizona last week, the Ravens dominated every phase of the game against NFC West-leading Seattle. Offensively, the Ravens were balanced in both the passing and running game. Defensively, they weren’t seriously challenged in a game in which they dominated from the opening whistle. The Ravens didn’t even have any missteps on special teams. This was a sound, overall beatdown. Grade: A