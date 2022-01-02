Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 20-19 loss to Rams | COMMENTARY

Because the Ravens are missing three starters in the backend, this is a mix-and-match group. As a unit, the secondary played well in the first half, but there were still some glaring holes in zone coverage. The Ravens are playing with inexperienced cornerbacks, but these are still some of the best athletes in the country. It’s one thing to get beat on a great throw or a great catch, but the Ravens are often out of position, especially in the middle of the field. That’s coaching. Somewhere along the line, the message isn’t getting across, and it’s been that way all year. Safety Chuck Clark had two interceptions, including one he returned for a 17-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. Grade: C+