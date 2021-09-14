Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 33-27 overtime loss to Raiders | COMMENTARY

Lamar Jackson played a strong first half. He went through his progressions, threw to his check-down receivers and he was mechanically sound. He stepped into his throws and turned his hips toward his intended targets. He looked comfortable in the pocket and stepped up when pressured. But he struggled in the third quarter and started dropping his elbow and slinging the ball again. Jackson gets sloppy with his ball-handling at times, which is why he fumbled twice. Overall, though, he was the best player on the Ravens offense and had virtually no time to throw. He carried the offense, especially on the last drive in regulation that led to the go-ahead field goal. Grade: B