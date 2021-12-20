Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 31-30 loss to Packers | COMMENTARY

There is very little left to say about Mark Andrews. He has already proven he is one of the best tight ends in the game, second only to the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, and he is closing the gap. Regardless of the situation or where he is on the field, Andrews (10 catches for 136 yards, two touchdowns) makes clutch catches, and some of those are highlight material. The Ravens worked the underneath stuff with Marquise Brown (10 catches for 43 yards), but they still need to take a few more shots downfield with speedy receivers like Brown and Devin Duvernay. The Ravens still have to find ways to work all of their receivers into the game. Rookie Rashod Bateman had just one catch for 5 yards. Grade: B