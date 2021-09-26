Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 19-17 win over Lions | COMMENTARY

Lamar Jackson played one of his best games as a Raven, even if the numbers (287 passing yards, 58 rushing yards, one touchdown, one interception) don’t show it. He moved well in the pocket and made some nice touch passes, including the last one to receiver Sammy Watkins for 36 yards on fourth-and-19 that set up Justin Tucker’s historic, game-winning 66-yard field. A lot of his deep passes were nearly perfect, even though a couple were dropped. Jackson sometimes held on to the ball too long, but that was because he was trying to make things happen. Again, Jackson was the difference-maker. Grade: A