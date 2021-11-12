Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 22-10 loss to Dolphins | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a stunning 22-10 loss to the last-place Miami Dolphins on Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium:
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson played his worst game of the season. His throwing motion and arm angles were poor on a lot of passes, and he came close to fumbling twice. He didn’t pick up blitzes well and never seemed comfortable trying to figure out Miami’s defense. Any time Jackson struggles, this offense will falter, too. Grade: D
Running back
Devonta Freeman ran hard and had some really tough runs up the middle in the first half, but the Ravens got away from the running game. Freeman was also effective as a receiver over the middle, but he didn’t have much of a chance in the second half because the Ravens’ offensive line was being dominated. Backup Le’Veon Bell had no impact. Grade: C-
Offensive line
The Ravens blew assignments and allowed too much penetration on running plays. The Dolphins had success with blitzes in the first half and the Ravens didn’t do a better job of picking them up in the second. Miami had too much speed and athleticism in its front seven. Grade: D
Receivers
Besides tight end Mark Andrews, Jackson never got in sync with this group. Because of the blitzes, the Ravens stayed with quick, short passes, but the Dolphins were well prepared for speedy receiver Marquise Brown. Sammy Watkins had a good chance to haul in a touchdown pass on the Ravens’ first drive, but he failed to stretch out in the end zone. His fumble late in the game also led to a Dolphins touchdown. Grade: D
Defensive line
The Ravens don’t get a lot of pressure with this group, but they play good run defense. The Ravens are also strong on the goal line, which came in handy several times Thursday night. End Calais Campbell is getting double-teamed a lot but is still having an excellent season. Tackle Justin Ellis also played well, but the Ravens need to get starting nose guard Brandon Williams healthy, motivated and ready to play soon. Grade: A-
Linebackers
Inside linebackers Josh Bynes and Patrick Queen were active and Queen continues to get better every week working inside with Bynes. The Ravens got some pressure from outside linebackers Justin Houston — who recorded his 100th career sack — and Odafe Oweh. It wasn’t consistent, but enough to cause the Dolphins problems. Grade: B+
Secondary
The Ravens were fortunate officials allowed them to rough up Miami receivers, or the Dolphins would have added another touchdown. Regardless, the Ravens still have miscommunications issues in the secondary, and the safeties provide little support in pass defense. The Ravens defense, though, still, played well enough to win. Grade: C
Special teams
Maybe the omen that this was going to be a tough game was when Justin Tucker missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt late in the first quarter. The Ravens didn’t get any big returns from Devin Duvernay, but there weren’t the same miscues from last week’s overtime win over the Vikings. Grade: B
Coaching
The Ravens were operating on a short week with basically one practice day to prepare for the Dolphins. They somehow stayed with the short passing game even without having much success in the first half. The defense played well enough to win, but the Ravens still missed a lot of tackles. Halftime adjustments? There weren’t many in the final two quarters. The Ravens had no answer for Miami’s blitzes. Grade: D