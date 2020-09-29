Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position-grades for Ravens’ 34-20 loss to Chiefs | COMMENTARY

The Ravens got very little from starter Mark Ingram II or backup J.K. Dobbins. Gus Edwards seemed to provide a spark in the second half with some straight runs up the middle, just as he did nearly a week ago against Houston. The Ravens might want to play him more because he has been the most successful of the trio. Because the Chiefs controlled the ball most of the first half, the Ravens were forced to get away from the running game. Grade: B