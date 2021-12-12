Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 24-22 loss to Browns | COMMENTARY

The Browns had a major advantage with two weeks to prepare and they came out with a lot of intensity. The Ravens didn’t match it until the second half. Coach John Harbaugh shouldn’t have gone for the failed 2-point conversion after running back Latavius Murray’s 1-yard touchdown run that cut the deficit to 24-15 with 8:59 left. He should have kicked the extra point and turned it into a one-possession game. Also, the last play call on the slant to Bateman for 2 yards didn’t make sense; it was fourth-and-6. The Ravens not attempting to throw the deep ball earlier in the game didn’t make sense either. The Ravens played reasonably well for a half without their two star players but didn’t get a lot of help from the coaching staff. Grade: C-