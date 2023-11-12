Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 33-31 loss to Browns | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s how the Ravens (7-3) graded out at each position after a 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns (6-3) in Sunday’s Week 10 game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson had his moments of success, especially on those short to intermediate throws such as the 40-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. in the third quarter. But when he gets rattled, Jackson often commits a turnover, just as he did in the closing seconds of the first half with his first interception. His weakness this season, as it has been throughout his career, is his inability to connect on deep passes. Jackson also didn’t see the field very well most of the game. His fourth-quarter pick-six was unacceptable. Grade: D

Running backs

Undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell rushed for 34 yards on three carries, including a 39-yard touchdown run on the Ravens’ first possession, and he also had a 32-yard catch that set up a field goal. But he disappeared after that, totaling one carry in the second half. That’s ridiculous, especially for perhaps the fastest player on the team and certainly the most explosive. Gus Edwards scored a touchdown but only rushed for 24 yards on 11 carries. The Ravens’ grade here should be incomplete. Grade: C-

Receivers

The Ravens couldn’t shake their top weapons loose consistently. Rookie Zay Flowers had five catches for 73 yards but tight end Mark Andrews only had two receptions for 44 yards. Rashod Bateman had two catches for 25 yards and Beckham had one for a touchdown, but some of those pass interference calls he received were bogus. On a day the Ravens should have committed to the run, they tried to pass too much to receivers who weren’t open. When they were, Jackson misfired, like the long ball he overthrew to Flowers on a go route. Grade: C-

Offensive line

The Ravens had trouble with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who had 1 1/2 sacks and three quarterback hurries. The Ravens never found their rhythm and were fortunate to get some big plays early. They also struggled to knock the Browns off the ball while running inside the tackles and finished with 106 yards on 24 carries. Jackson was sacked three times and pressured eight other times. The Browns did a good job of keeping Jackson in the pocket and showed speed in pursuing him on scrambles. Grade: C-

Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) scores on a 3-yard run in the third quarter against the Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Defensive line

The Ravens might have gotten too caught up in hearing how good they were, but this group, as well as the entire defense, couldn’t get the Browns off the field when it mattered most. Cleveland pounded the Ravens inside, finishing with 178 rushing yards. When tackles Broderick Washington and Justin Madubuike (one sack, three quarteback hits) pressured on the outside, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson ran up the middle. He had eight carries for 37 yards, but more importantly he kept drives alive. Nose tackle Michael Pierce (four tackles) played a strong game, but the Ravens needed more from this group. Grade: D

Linebackers

Middle linebacker Roquan Smith had 21 tackles, but a lot of those were 4, 5 or 6 yards off the line of scrimmage. He wanted no part of center Nick Harris when he became the fullback and lead blocker on running plays. Weakside linebacker Patrick Queen had nine tackles but didn’t have much of a presence. Outside linebackers Jadeveon Clowney (two sacks, six tackles) and Kyle Van Noy (three tackles) had strong games and forced Watson to step up in the pocket, but the Ravens had no presence inside. Grade: C-

Secondary

The Ravens were fortunate their safeties played well because they bailed out the defense by stopping the run. On the second play of the game, safety Kyle Hamilton (eight tackles) deflected a pass from Watson, intercepted it and returned it for a touchdown. Fellow safety Geno Stone had five tackles and a near-interception at the end of the first half, and cornerback Brandon Stephens continued his stellar play. But the Ravens had gaping holes in the middle of their zone defense, and you have to wonder why safety Marcus Williams is on the field when he can only tackle with one arm after suffering a pectoral injury in the season opener. Grade: C

Special teams

Justin Tucker converted a 37-yard field goal but he also had a 55-yard attempt blocked at the end of the first half. The Ravens have had problems blocking on field goal and extra point attempts, and this time the pressure came from the outside. They did recover a muffed punt by former Ravens wide receiver James Proche, which set up a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Jordan Stout averaged 53.7 yards on three punts, including a long of 59. Grade: C

Coaching

In a game Jackson struggled, offensive coordinator Todd Monken kept putting the ball in his hands instead of relying on the running game. That was a big mistake. Defensively, the Ravens talked all week long about Watson running the ball and scrambling to extend plays, but apparently their players didn’t get the message. The good news is the Ravens can get this sour taste out of their mouths quickly because they host the Bengals in prime time Thursday night. Grade: C