Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 16-10 win over Browns | COMMENTARY

Some will say Lamar Jackson struggled because of rust in his first game back from an illness, but there are no excuses for some of the interceptions he threw. You don’t question his decision-making, but his eyes. What in the world was he looking at on two of those three picks in the first half? Besides having problems with “Cover 0″ defense, Jackson also struggled when Cleveland played three deep. He didn’t get in sync with his receivers for three quarters and continues to hold onto the ball too long. He finished with a career-high four interceptions and just 165 passing yards. Grade: D