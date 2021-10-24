Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 41-17 loss to Bengals | COMMENTARY

The Bengals rushed for 111 yards and had touchdown runs of 21 and 46 yards in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Either the Ravens tried to make too many plays in the second half or wore down, but this group had little impact in the final two quarters. In the first half, the Ravens were strong up front, especially tackles Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike, but some of those cutback runs were devastating, especially late in the game. Campbell finished with five tackles and Madubuike had four. Grade: C-