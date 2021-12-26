Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 41-21 loss to Bengals | COMMENTARY

Johnson did a nice job spreading the ball around to seven receivers. Of course, tight end Mark Andrews was the standout with eight catches for 125 yards and a touchdown. It’s amazing that opposing teams are trying to cover him with linebackers, even in passing situations. James Proche II had seven catches for 76 yards and came up with some nice grabs on third down. He was tough to tackle after the catch. Rookie Rashod Bateman started the game off strong but disappeared in the second half. The Ravens stayed with a short passing game and that was to be expected with Johnson having limited time to work with this group. Grade: B-