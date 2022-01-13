Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 2021 season | COMMENTARY

This group has potential but was underused. Jackson struggled with pressure and the changes at quarterback hurt continuity. Tight end Mark Andrews was one of the best at his position in the NFL, catching 107 passes for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a factor all over the field in the short, mid- and long-range passing attack. The quarterbacks, though, focused too much on Andrews and seldom went to the second receiver in their progressions. Marquise Brown had 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns, but wasn’t dependable, especially after Jackson suffered an ankle injury late in the season. The Ravens drafted Rashod Bateman in the first round in April but he often disappeared after the first half of a lot of games. Bateman, though, still finished with 46 catches for 515 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens had a lot of speed in Brown and Devin Duvernay but never took advantage of it with Duvernay catching only 33 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Sammy Watkins had 27 catches for 394 yards but became another free agent wideout who contributed little in this run-first offense. Grade: C+