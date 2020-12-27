Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 27-13 win over Giants | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position in a 27-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson did everything he wanted to in this game, completing 17 of 26 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He had several good runs, especially when he tucked the ball and ran up the middle, and finished with 80 rushing yards. Because he had so much time to throw, Jackson didn’t have nervous feet and was patient going through his progressions. He was also successful passing in the middle of the field. Grade: A
Offensive line
The Ravens were dominant in run blocking and pass protection. Jackson had plenty of time to throw and was hardly pressured in the pocket. Right tackle D.J. Fluker and tight end Eric Tomlinson were strong at the point of attack and sealing the perimeter. Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and left guard Bradley Bozeman did a good job pulling and clearing the way around the right corner the entire game. Center Matt Skura, filling in for injured starter Patrick Mekari, had trouble with several snaps in the shotgun formation. Grade: A
Running backs
The Ravens dominated the Giants running both inside and outside. Gus Edwards (15 carries for 85 yards) was strong on the quick hitters and running within the tackles but also got loose on the perimeter several times. J.K. Dobbins (11 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown) is a downhill runner, but he also shows great patience by finding the hole and accelerating through it. Both runners have shown versatility in recent weeks, which makes the Ravens’ running game somewhat unpredictable. Edwards and Dobbins wear down the opposition. Grade: A
Receivers
The Giants had no answer for tight end Mark Andrews (six catches for 76 yards), who at times just snatched passes away from defenders. He was unstoppable over the middle, but so were most of the other receivers. Marquise Brown (four catches for 25 yards and a touchdown) worked the entire field and was extremely effective in the short to midrange areas. Tomlinson performed well as a run blocker. Grade: B
Defensive line
The Ravens were extremely active up front and played perhaps their best game in a month. End Calais Campbell and tackle Brandon Williams moved well and showed little effects from recent injuries. It was the second straight strong game from Williams, and Campbell looks as if he is rounding back into form after struggling with the coronavirus. The Ravens also got strong play from Justin Madubuike (one sack, one quarterback hit), Jihad Ward (one sack) and Derek Wolfe (two tackles, one pass deflection). Grade: A
Linebackers
It took a while for the outside linebackers to get revved up, but Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, Chris Board and Pernell McPhee dominated as pass rushers in the second half. They got constant pressure to either sack quarterback Daniel Jones or force him to move in the pocket. Board finished with two sacks, while Judon and McPhee each added one. Rookie middle linebacker Patrick Queen has outstanding speed, but he missed a lot of tackles and struggled getting off blocks. Grade: B+
Secondary
The Ravens were without injured starting cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith, but overall the group held up well. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a strong game and Anthony Averett was solid filling in for Peters. Safety Chuck Clark provided tight coverage shadowing the Giants’ tight ends down the middle of the field. The Ravens were strong coming off the edge with pressure. Grade: B
Special teams
The Ravens were sloppy. They got hit with a roughing the kicker call and then had a delay of game penalty in the third quarter that took them out of field-goal range. The Ravens made a smart move by allowing Devin Duvernay to return punts and kickoffs with fellow rookie James Proche II a healthy scratch. Duvernay is playing fewer snaps at wide receiver and has enough speed and acceleration to be a threat from anywhere on the field as a returner. Grade: C
Coaching
The Ravens stayed basic and true to form. They came out throwing, which opened up the play-action passing game in the middle of the field. Defensively, the Ravens kept pressure on Jones with a lot of blitzes or by outnumbering the Giants off the edge. Grade: A