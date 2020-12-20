Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 40-14 win over Jaguars | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the Ravens (9-5) graded out at each position after a 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13) on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson had an early interception and at times threw behind his receivers, who bailed him out with some good catches. But overall he did everything he needed to do to beat the Jaguars and controlled the pace of the game. Jackson was a weapon as both a runner and a passer, rushing for 35 yards and a touchdown and completing 17 of 22 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Grade: B+
Running backs
The Ravens are staying with the two-headed monster in young running backs Gus Edwards (nine carries for 42 yards) and J.K. Dobbins (14 carries for 64 yards). The Ravens apparently noticed a weakness in Jacksonville’s defense because they repeatedly attacked the Jaguars off tackle and on the perimeter. Edwards had a 34-yard reception, which is strange because he usually isn’t considered a weapon in the passing offense. Grade: A
Offensive line
The Ravens rushed for 159 yards on 37 carries and Jackson was pressured very little when dropping back to pass. He was sacked only once. Pass protection is not a strong area for right tackle D.J. Fluker, but even he had a strong performance against Jacksonville’s pass rushers. Both Fluker and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. had good days run blocking, either reaching or blocking down to allow Dobbins and Edwards to get to the outside. Grade: A
Receivers
For the first time this season, most of the wideouts not only contributed, but also left their mark on the game. Miles Boykin had a touchdown reception, and Dez Bryant had his first TD catch in three years. It appears as if Brown has finally found out how to work back to the quarterback and get open for Jackson when he scrambles. Brown had six catches for 98 yards, while tight end Mark Andrews had five receptions for 66 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown catch. Grade: B
Defensive line
Nose tackle Brandon Williams (five tackles) had his best game in recent weeks. He got constant penetration up the middle and also showed good lateral movement working down the line of scrimmage. The Ravens also got strong efforts from fellow tackles Justin Ellis and rookie Justin Madubuike (three tackles). The Ravens played better and with more intensity in the first half, but even the tackles got some pressure on the quarterback. Grade: B
Linebackers
Outside linebackers Matthew Judon (one sack, two quarterback hits), Yannick Ngakoue (two sacks, one quarterback pressure) and Tyus Bowser (five tackles) made Jawaan Taylor look like the worst right tackle in the NFL. To say they abused him is being nice. Combined with Pernell McPhee, the outside linebackers also dominated the Jaguars tight ends in holding the edge. Rookie inside linebacker Patrick Queen was effective as a pass rusher and in coverage, especially swallowing up screen passes early in the game. Grade: B+
Secondary
It was interesting that with Ravens cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Marcus Peters sidelined, the Jaguars went after Marlon Humphrey and had some success. The Jaguars had very little time to throw and they stayed in maximum protection, which forced them to run a lot of short two- and three-man routes. Besides Humphrey, the Ravens cornerbacks were seldom challenged, and safeties Chuck Clark (three tackles) and DeShon Elliott (five tackles) were more supportive in the run game than in pass defense. Grade: B+
Special teams
Justin Tucker made a 46-yard field goal but missed a 57-yard try wide left just before halftime. The Jaguars didn’t have any punt returns and only had one kickoff return for 19 yards. The Ravens didn’t have any big returns either, averaging only 11.5 yards on two punt returns and returning one kickoff for 5 yards. Grade: B
Coaching
The Ravens’ schedule has been affected by COVID-19 and they’ve had several short weeks recently. They threw a lot of pressure packages at the Jaguars and kept everything in front of them. Offensively, the Ravens knew they could run the ball and stayed with it for most of the game. Grade: B+