Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 47-42 win over Browns | COMMENTARY

Despite a crazy schedule as far as games and practice, the Ravens were well prepared. Defensively, they adjusted well when Cleveland had them off balance in the first series of the game with bootlegs and screens. Offensively, the Ravens stayed with the running game most of the way and Jackson looks like he has the freedom to do whatever he wants as he did a year ago. Don’t know if that was a coaching decision or not, but it worked. Grade: C+