Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 47-42 win over Browns | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 47-42 win Monday night against the host Cleveland Browns:
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson is at his best when improvising, just running around and making plays. It’s too early to give up on Jackson becoming a complete quarterback, but who cares? The Ravens should just let him play his game because that’s when the Ravens are at their best. If gets them to a Super Bowl, so be it. If not, then at least he gave them their best shot of winning by playing his game. Grade: A
Running backs
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman finally figured it out after 13 games. The Ravens need to play running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards more and veteran Mark Ingram less. The Browns’ backfield of Nick Chubbs and Kareem Hunt got more publicity coming into the game, but Edwards and Dobbins dominated. Edwards was hard to bring down inside the red zone. Grade: A
Offensive line
There are times when this group becomes the team’s Unsung Hero. When the Ravens struggle in pass blocking and break down, that’s when Jackson is the most dangerous. As far as run blocking, the Ravens are good, especially left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and left guard Bradley Bozeman. The Ravens pushed around the Browns on the ground and Cleveland has one of the better defensive lines in the league. Grade: C
Receivers
Marquise Brown should not complain anymore this season about not being a primary target. He dropped three passes by early in the fourth quarter before scoring a late-fourth-quarter touchdown. The bread and butter of this team is Jackson, the running game and tight end Mark Andrews getting open inside the red zone. These receivers are basically complementary players. Grade: D
Defensive line
The Ravens were able to get some occasional pressure from outside linebacker-defensive end Matthew Judon, but the group hasn’t been dominant even with the return of end Calais Campbell and nose tackle Brandon Williams. For the second straight week, the Ravens had problems getting off blocks and pursuing ball carriers. Grade: C-
Linebackers
The Ravens didn’t have much of a presence inside. The Browns did a nice job of isolating inside linebacker L.J. Fort in pass coverage and most of the tackles by the inside linebackers were yards away from the line of scrimmage. There were times when the Ravens simply got overpowered. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser had an interception, which led to a touchdown in the third quarter. The Ravens need to play reserve outside linebacker Jihad Ward more often. Grade: C+
Secondary
Few players strip the ball after a reception better than Ravens cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey. The starting cornerbacks held up well for the most part even though Peters went down with an injury early in the fourth period. Safeties DeShon Elliott and Chuck Clark did a nice job of tackling after receptions. The loss of cornerback Jimmy Smith in the first half hurt the Ravens as far as having a nickel back and a player with key experience. Grade: C
Special teams
As usual, the Ravens were sound. They allow an extra point to be blocked, but the Ravens were successful in winning the field position game and didn’t have as many penalties as in recent weeks. The Ravens, though, need to get more out of their return game heading into the final three games. Grade: B
Coaching
Despite a crazy schedule as far as games and practice, the Ravens were well prepared. Defensively, they adjusted well when Cleveland had them off balance in the first series of the game with bootlegs and screens. Offensively, the Ravens stayed with the running game most of the way and Jackson looks like he has the freedom to do whatever he wants as he did a year ago. Don’t know if that was a coaching decision or not, but it worked. Grade: C+